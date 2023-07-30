Putin: Russian navy to get 30 new warships

Moscow, Jul. 30, (dpa/GNA) – The Russian navy is to receive 30 new warships this year, President Vladimir Putin announced in St Petersburg on Sunday during the annual Navy Day parade.

“Russia is today implementing the tasks of its national naval policy and is resolutely expanding the power of its fleet,” Putin told the parade, a show of naval might traditionally held in St Petersburg and nearby Kronstadt on the last Sunday of July.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and guests from the Africa summit held in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday were in attendance.

State television broadcast the Navy Day parade, showing 33 warships, including four submarines, under strict security conditions. Around 3,000 troops took part.

There had been fears that the event could come under attack, and Putin was kept informed about the latest drone attack on Moscow, according to the Kremlin. The parades in St Petersburg and elsewhere passed off without disruption.

In his speech, Putin mentioned Russia’s Baltic Sea and Black Sea fleets, along with other navy units who were “bravely” carrying out their duties.

The Russian president made no mention of the war in Ukraine, where the Black Sea fleet is heavily engaged in firing missiles. The fleet has also taken substantial losses.

Russian media reported that the presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso, Eritrea and Republic of the Congo were in attendance, and representatives of other African countries were also in St Petersburg. African countries form a major market for Russian weapons.

GNA

