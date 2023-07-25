Nkwanta Yam Sellers appeal for sheds, toilet facility

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 25, GNA – Mr Philip Osei, the Secretary of Nkwanta Yam Sellers Association, has complained about the lack of market sheds saying it is a major challenge preventing effective trading of its members.

Mr Osei speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said all efforts to reach the authorities, especially the Municipal Assembly, had yielded no results.

He said the failure on the part of authorities to urgently address the challenges continued to affect their daily activities, adding that trading in the open without a roof over their heads exposed them to the rains and scorching sun.

Mr Osei said sometimes tubers of yam that were unsold get rotten due to the excessive heat from the direct sunlight.

Some farmers corroborated the concerns raised by Mr Osei, saying the increased prices of new yam could be attributed to the hike in price of farming inputs.

They urged the government to ensure the supply farming inputs to help reduce the price of food stuff in the market.

Some concerns also bother on the bad roads leading to their various farms and how transport of yam to the market was also affected.

Madam Victoria Lelewu, the Market Queen also appealed for a toilet facility at the market to ease the stress that traders often go through when “nature calls.”

She said open defecation had become the order of the day due to the absence of toilets for traders at the market.

Madam Lelewu said they hoped the Assembly would, as a matter of urgency, consider their plights and provide possible solutions for them.

