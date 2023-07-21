Patrick Richard Okine & Family to release new single August 12 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 21, GNA – Following successful production and release of an Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Afore’ (sacrifice), Patrick Richard Okine & Family, is set to release a new single titled “On the Mountain Top”.

The uplifting Afro Beat, an Afro-pop gospel track, which will go public on August 12, 2023, exhorts listeners to God’s unconditional love, regardless of race, colour or creed, by virtue of the redemption through the blood of Jesus.

“‘On the Mountain Top’ figuratively expresses the treasured position as victors in Christ and admonishes us to be thankful to God for His love and our salvation and to reciprocate the same loving kindness to the world,” Mr Okine told the GNA.

He explained that the track also acknowledged God as the “all powerful, all loving and Omnipotent God deserving of our praise”.

Composed with a blend of Ewe, Ga and Twi dialects, the melodious tune comes with soft, but upbeat soothing instrumentals.

The Okine family, recording under the label PRO Music, is made up of Patrick, Roberta, Duke-David, Marianne, Zimran and Henrietta.

In November 2022, the family released the audio version of the song “Efata Wo” (You deserve it).

The Group’s “Afore” EP was released in February 2021, with two other tracks titled “How Excellent Is Thy Name” and “Majie Eyi” (I’ll Praise Him).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

