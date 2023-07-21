Parliament reschedules presentation of Mid-Year Budget Review to Thursday, 27th July 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 21, GNA-Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, is scheduled to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government and supplementary estimates for the 2023 Financial Year on Thursday, 27th July, instead of Tuesday, 25th July, as earlier announced.

Mr Habib Iddrisu, the Second Deputy Majority Whip, made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, July 28.

He said the House had barely seven sitting days left to adjourn sine die and in view of this the Business Committee, was urging all Committees of the House with referral Bills to expedite consideration on the same for the attention of the House.

He cited the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022, Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023, Rent Bill, 2023, Budget Bill, 2023, and the National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

He said the Business Committee once again recommended that the House commenced sitting each day at 1000 hours and extended sittings to ensure that business scheduled for the eighth week, mainly the Bills programmed were considered by the House and same passed expeditiously.

He said it was hoped that these recommendations if adopted, would also facilitate the consideration of other Parliamentary businesses that would require the attention of the House.

Mr Habib Iddrisu said in the ensuing week, four Ministers – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Lands and Natural Resources, Sanitation and Water Resources, and Roads and Highways, were expected to attend upon the House to answerrm26 questions – one urgent and 25 orals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

