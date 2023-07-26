Pastor arrested for alleged illegal mining at Twifo-Praso

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast (C/R), July 26, GNA – A Ghanaian based in America, Kwaku Gyebi of the House of Prayer Evangelistic Ministry, at Twifo-Phase, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly engaging in illegal mining at Perwudie, near Twifo Praso in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

He was arrested on Sunday, following a formal petition by the Minerals Commission to get the suspect arrested for his alleged illegal mining activities in the area.

The suspect is being held in Police custody to assist with investigations.

The petition signed by Mr. Charles Zantione, the Acting District Officer of the Minerals Commission in Assin Fosu was copied to Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister.

Others are Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Police Command, Ɔseadeayo Kwesi Kennin IV, the Paramount Chief of Twifo Atti-Morkwa, and the Small-Scale Miners’ Association.

Among others, the petition implored them to arrest and prosecute Gyebi for illegal mining to serve as a deterrent to others.

Per the records of the Commission, the suspect had two concessions at Mintaso (GMA Gyebi Mining Enterprise and Eastside Precious Mining Enterprise).

However, he operates outside the confines of his allocated concessions and had no mineral rights over the site he was currently mining.

The Commission alleged that the suspect intimidates and chase away prospective concessionaires from their respective sites by forcefully claiming to own areas that did not belong to him.

It further accused the suspect and his armed men of vehemently resisting the Commission’s order to stop working on the site and drove its inspection team out of the site.

Besides, the Commission said the suspect did not observe any provisions for him to reclaim the mined-out portions of the site.

The Commission claims that the suspect’s illegal mining activities, were not environmentally friendly and posed risk to people in neighbouring communities.

GNA

