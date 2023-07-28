Parliament has not legalized use of wee for recreational purposes — Speaker

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 28, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has reiterated that Parliament has not legalised the use of Marijuana (wee) for creational purposes in the country.

He said what the House sought to do through the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was to amend the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) to empower the Minister of Interior to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3 per cent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or medicinal purposes.

“Passage of the Bill does not connote or legalise the recreational use or smoking of cannabis; therefore, the House remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law against the unlawful use of cannabis,” the Speaker made this known on Thursday, in a formal communication to the House.

The Amendment Bill has been necessitated due to the ruling of the Supreme Court in the case between Ezuame versus the Attorney-General and the Speaker of Parliament with Writ No. J1/1112021 dated 27th July 2022.

In the said ruling, the Apex Court declared section 43 of the Narcotics Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) as unconstitutional and therefore null and void.

Speaker Bagbin said there was inaccurate information in a section of the media with regards to the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

“It is imperative to reiterate, particularly in the face of the inaccurate media representation, that the purpose of our legislative action has never been, and is not now, to promote or legalise the recreational use or smoking of cannabis.” Speaker Bagbin stated.

He noted that the House remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law against the unlawful use of cannabis.

He said Parliament would continue to act in a manner that upholds the Constitution, serves the public interest, and advances the nation’s development.

Speaker Bagbin reiterated that the cultivation, the manufacture, the processing, the production, the sale, the distribution or the use of narcotic plants, including wee, marijuana or synthetic or semi-synthetic drug without lawful authority remains an offense and was punishable by laws of Ghana.

He called on the law enforcement authorities to continue to investigate, to prosecute and to commit offenders to the sanctions of the law.

