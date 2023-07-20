Parents urged to support their children’s education  

By Mercy Arthur

Tema July 20, GNA – Mr Bennett Emman Raymond, Headmaster of Gina’s Angel School, in Tema, has urged parents to support their children’s education for a better future.

He said parents were the most important partners in their ward’s education, so, if they pay more attention to their wards at education, they could establish good or healthy relationships with teachers.

This, he said, would help parents to get more information or feedback from the school concerning their wards.

Thus, a good relationship between teachers and the parents of the students could be a great starting point for handling any issues that come up at school.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Office, he said learners should learn to collaborate through working with their teachers to create their own learning paths, which would improve their learning skills for more knowledge and academic literacy.

Also, “parent-teacher collaboration is an important part of students education; therefore, communication with the teachers of the students by parents helps create a learning environment for their wards for academic achievements and work habits,”, he said.

Mr Raymond stated that education plays a major role in every child’s life, and parents need to invest in their wards education to give them a meaningful life in the future.

“Education is a great investment for a child’s life and in the future of individuals and communities,” he noted.

He mentioned that an open forum is very important for every school to organize for parents that feeds information from the school to parents and from parents to the school. The forum should not be used for raising specific issues about the students or staff or for complaints.

The headmaster advised the students to prepare better for an examination, never feel bad for a bad grade because the world doesn’t come to an end, and also seek help when necessary.

GNA

