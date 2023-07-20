Western North gets integrated Recycling and Compost Plant

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Aboaonidua (WN/R), July 20, GNA-The Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP), a subsidiary of the Jospomg Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) have commissioned a recycling and compost plant at Aboaonidua, near Wiawso in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, in September 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the project, which would receive solid waste from Sefwi-Wiawso, Juaboso, Bodi, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai and its environs and process it into re-usable materials such as compost for agricultural and its related purposes.

Speaking at the commissioning, Mr Michael Padi Tuwor, Managing Director, Accra

Compost and Recycling Plant said the project was in fulfilment of a promise made by the President and collective efforts of various stakeholders who have supported the project from its inception.

“Waste management challenge is not unique to our region or country, but it’s a global issue that demands a comprehensive approach; and with this facility, we are taking a significant step forward tackling the problem,” Mr Tuwor pointed out.

He said the core purpose of the facility was to add value to waste and make it beneficial, adding that waste would no longer be collected indiscriminately, instead it would be sorted, and organic waste would be treated to provide compost for farming communities.

That, he explained, would contribute to environmental sustainability while providing valuable resources for agricultural purposes.

Mr Tuwor encouraged the beneficiary communities to actively participate in segregating plastic waste from other waste.

He said: “This facility is not just a symbol of progress, it’s a reflection of Ghana’s commitment to achieving the sustainable Development Goals. By adopting environmentally sustainable practices, which will contribute to the global agenda of creating a better world for everyone.”

Mr Tuwor mentioned, creation of employment opportunities, serving as recycling center, generation of revenue, learning center for students and reducing indiscriminate dumping among others as some of the benefits of the plant.

Ebusuapayin Nana Yaw Agyemang Badu, on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Wiawso commended the President for the creation of the Western North Region, since according to him, the area had benefited from various infrastructure developments, stressing that “our struggle for a new Region is not in vain.”

He advised the youth who would be employed at the facility to be truthful and hard working to justify their inclusion.

Mr Louis Owusu-Agyapong, Municipal Chief Executive for Wiawso Municipal Assembly, in a message on behalf of the Western North Regional Minister, said the establishment of the facility aligned with Ghana’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 6 and 9) and to improve upon the lives of the people.

He noted that the ever-growing population of the region comes with its attendant waste management challenges due to its rapid urbanization.

The Regional minister lauded the project and was hopeful that the massive investment in the project would yield positive results for the region.

He was optimistic it would go a long way to improve air, water quality, and promote the well-being of the people in the region, while serving as a research laboratory and an ecotourism center.

