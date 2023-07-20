Parents advised to create conducive learning environment for children at home 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Wumenu (V/R), July 20, GNA – Madam Erica Darko, officer in charge of Girl Child Education at the Adaklu District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service has advised parents to create learning environments for their children at home.

She also urged them to monitor what they study at home and assist them with their studies.

Madam Darko gave the advice at an educational and mentorship summit organized by Mr Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area for final year students of Junior High Schools in the Electoral area at Adaklu Wumenu.

She said parents should exert their authority on their children and not over pamper them.

Madam Darko said teenage pregnancy was not a “fashion” but a harbinger for poverty and suffering.

She told the students that a lot of opportunities awaited them, especially the girls if they excelled in their Basic Education Certificate Examination.

“A number of Non-Governmental Organisation’s like Friends of Adaklu are ready to offer scholarships to those who excel in the forthcoming BECE,” she said.

Madam Betty Agbley, an official of the Department of Social Welfare intimated that girls should not be in a hurry to marry but add value to themselves in their chosen fields before thinking of marriage.

She entreated parents to start preparing for their children’s entry into Senior High Schools before their results came out so as not to be overtaken by events.

Ms Gifty Fiagbor of the Non-Formal Education Office told the students that whatever they desired to become in future should be started now, adding “the only key to success is education.”

Togbe Sekpe III, Chief of Adaklu Wumenu noted with concern the disobedience among the youth which he said had resulted in vices such as drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and decline in their academic performance.

He reiterated that the greatest legacy parents could bequeath their children was to invest their resources in their education.

Mr. Galenkui noted that as compared to boys, the percentage of the girl child decreased as they climbed the academic ladder in the area and entreated parents to help address the anomaly.

He appealed to the teachers and students to work hard to improve last year’s results.

He presented each of the 65 final year students from the four schools in the Electoral area who were preparing for the impending BECE with a mathematical set and long rules.

He said it was his widow’s mite to help motivate the students to perform better.

Mr. Godfred Tampo, head teacher of Wumenu District Assembly Basic School on behalf of his colleagues and the students thanked the Assemblyman for the gesture and assured that they would work hard to prepare the children to come out with flying colors.

