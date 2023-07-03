Over 300 households benefit from LEAP in Dormaa East since 2014

By Robert Tachie Menson

Wamfie (B/R), July 03, GNA – The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme has benefited some 311 households in the Dormaa East district from 2014 to date, Madam Martha Gmanyami, the Dormaa East Director of Department of Social Welfare announced on Monday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wamfie in the Bono Region, Madam Gmanyami said beneficiaries had been praising the government for the intervention, saying several households in the district were on the waiting list wishing and desperate to be registered.

She disclosed that social intervention targeted mostly the vulnerable such as the elderly persons of 65 years and above, lactating mothers and other persons with no means of support from their families and any available source of livelihood.

Madam Gmanyami explained that the Department advised beneficiaries to invest the allowances received on bi-monthly basis on profitable small scale income generating activities to increase the value to support themselves and their children.

She said some of them had invested in animal farming like livestock rearing and poultry farm business and appealed for more logistical support like motorbikes to enable the Department to effectively discharge its mandate in the entire district.

Madam Gmanyami said the Department was patiently waiting for the assurance of the District Assembly to build an office for it, as “the current office where it operates from is a partitioned mini-conference hall of the Assembly which is not conducive for work environment.”

