Kankam-Boadu urges NPP delegates to produce a consensus candidate

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, July 3, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Kankam-Boadu, Tema West Constituency first vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the party’s delegates to work and vote wisely to produce a formidable and a consensus candidate to break the eight.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Kankam-Boadu encouraged the delegates to reason in line with nation-building and gravitate towards a candidate who would be formidable, appealing to the citizenry, and had the ability to unify the country to address critical challenges.

According to him, delegates should desist from tribal and religious affiliation when electing a candidate, however, he recommended personality, capability, good records, and competence as the yardstick for the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 elections.

He said, “Looking at this assemblage of candidates and considering the rich pedigree of their lives, I believe the NPP is rich in human resources; hence, Ghana is blessed with capable people that can successfully steer the ship of the nation into a brighter future.”

Mr. Kankam-Boadu advocated party loyalties to ensure credible internal primaries and come out of them in unity, strength, and good purpose.

We need a flagbearer who will give Ghanaians a sense of hope and confidence while ensuring victory for the NPP party, he said.

He charged the Presidential and Parliamentary aspirants to recognize the importance of stability and unity within the party.

Emphasizing the importance of togetherness, Mr. Boadu urged the various aspirants to preach peace while campaigning because the citizens regards the NPP party as a harmonious and a brilliant force.

