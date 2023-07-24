NSS allowance increases from GH¢559 to GH¢715

Accra, July 24, GNA – The National Service Scheme (NSS) has increased the allowance of Service Personnel from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director of Corporate Affairs of the Scheme, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr., the increment followed a series of productive engagements between the Scheme, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

The Controller and Accountant-General has, therefore, been directed to give effect to the new levels of the personnel allowances.

The Management of the Scheme urged all NSS personnel to exercise patience as necessary administrative processes were done to have all arrears due them paid.

The announcement of the increase was contained in an official letter dated 18th July 2023 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare (MP).

GNA

