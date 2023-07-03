NRSA lauds introduction of electric vehicles, calls for adequate charging boxes

By Dennis Peprah

Abesim (B/R), July 03, GNA – The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has lauded the nation’s efforts towards the introduction of electric vehicles to control green gas emissions and mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming.

The Ministry of Transport is currently undertaking a nationwide consultative meeting to collect input from key stakeholders for the implementation of the Electric Vehicles Policy.

Mr Kwasi Agyenim-Boateng, the Bono Regional Manager of the NRSA, however called on the government to ensure adequate charging boxes were made available at the fuel pumps for particularly commercial drivers to charge their systems.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Bono Regional consultative meeting held at Abesim near Sunyani, Mr Agyenim-Boateng called on everyone to support the government’s efforts for the introduction of the electric vehicles and implementation of the policy.

He said local manufacturers must also be empowered to produce batteries for the electric vehicles.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng said climate change and global warming had enormous consequences on the nation, saying “it is therefore imperative for the nation to also opt for the electric vehicles if indeed we are ready”.

Dr. Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Health said though electric vehicles had enormous benefits, its introduction required the nation to expand and improve its road infrastructure to enhance safety.

The country should therefore not rush into the introduction of the electric vehicles, but must first learn lessons from other implementing countries, he added.

In an open forum, many of the participants called on the government to ensure that electricity was extended to all deprived communities too.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said she was optimistic that the participants would make useful inputs into the policy.

The participants included representatives of security services, transport unions and agencies, and District/Municipal Assemblies.

