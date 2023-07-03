GTA supports Nzulezu community with relief items

By Hagsa Obeng

Accra, July 3, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has donated relief items to the Nzulezu community.

The items include 500 bags of 5kg rice, 42 boxes of cooking oil, 25 bags of (25kg) sugar, 50 boxes of bathing soap and 50 boxes of washing soap.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, in Accra, the Authority said the donation was necessitated by last week’s floods that led to the displacement of residents and destruction of properties within the community

There were reports last week that the community was severely affected by floods, which led to the displacement of residents and destruction of properties.

About 500 people were said to have been evacuated from the community to neighbouring Beyin.

The Authority said the Western Regional Director, Mr Henry Yeleduor, made the donation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors.

“Nananom and the entire community expressed their gratitude to the Board and entire staff of GTA.”

The Nzulezu Community is located on stilts above Lake Tadane in the Jomoro District of the Western Region, and one of the most visited tourist sites in Ghana.

GNA

