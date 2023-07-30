Christians called to unite against corruption

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 30, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Dioceses of Tamale has encouraged Christians to be armed with the word of God and unite to fight corruption in society.

He gave the encouragement and said the fight against corruption was both spiritual and physical, which needed to be responded to like other things that held Christians’ captive.

He said, “the battle is necessary, so true Christians can be distinguished from false ones, to make them upright on the day of judgment.”

He made the call during church service in Tamale, while delivering a Sermon on the theme: “The Whole Amour of God.”

Rt Rev Tong said Christians needed spiritual weapons to successfully deal with physical and spiritual weapons in all aspects, including corruption.

He indicated that truth, righteousness, peace, faith, and the word of God, were the weapons Christians needed to fight forces.

With reference to John Chapter 8:32, he urged Christians to live righteous lives and be at peace with fellow Christians and people of other faith, adding that righteousness distinguished Christians from people of the world.

