No clear winner in Spain general election, new vote possible

Madrid, Jul. 24, (dpa/GNA) – Although the conservative People’s Party (PP) of Spain’s opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo won the most seats in Sunday’s general election, it fell short of claiming an absolute majority.

Spain now faces the difficult task of forming a government after the snap parliamentary elections produced no clear winner.

Even if the People’s Party forms a coalition with the right-wing populist Vox, it still falls short of having enough seats to govern.

The situation in the left camp is not much better.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), with the help of several smaller parties, could mathematically form a majority – but it is very unlikely that his coalition government will be relaunched.

Observers are now speaking of a new election.

Sánchez would need the support of the Catalan separatist party of former regional leader Carles Puigdemont, which is considered unlikely.

Meanwhile a grand coalition between PP and PSOE is considered out of the question because of the strong polarization of the two camps.

The European Union’s fourth-largest economy, which holds the Council presidency until the end of the year, is thus likely to face a deadlock – and possibly another election.

Despite slim prospects, PP top candidate Feijóo claimed the office of prime minister for himself on election night.

“I take on the task of starting negotiations to form a government,” he said, to the cheers of thousands of supporters in Madrid.

Although the PP gained 47 seats to claim a total of 136, that is far from the number needed for a clear majority, of 176 seats.

Even with the 33 seats of the far-right party Vox are not sufficient, as the possible right-wing alliance would still be seven seats short of a majority in parliament.

GNA

