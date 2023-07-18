NGO pledges to support children with developmental disabilities in Ghana

Kumasi, July 18, GNA – Advocacy for Children Living with Developmental Disabilities Ghana, (ACLiDD), has pledged to support children with disabilities to access and explore productive services in society.

It said it had developed innovative strategies aimed at raising awareness, promote inclusivity and improve the quality of life of children living with autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other physical disorders.

The aim is to improve the quality of life and welfare of children with developmental needs and their families.

These were contained in a statement signed by Mr Emmanuel Kumi, Programmes Manager of ACLiDD-Ghana and made available to the Ghana News Agency, to mark this year’s World Disability Awareness Day.

The day is marked to create awareness and promote accessibility of services to individuals living with various forms of disabilities.

It formed part of global efforts towards creating a conducive environment for persons with disabilities and their families.

Ghana as a country, has demonstrated its commitment by developing laws and policies such as the Persons with Disability Act (2006) and ratification of the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in 2012.

This year’s celebration is on the theme “transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”.

The statement said ACLiDD intended to executive these strategies by partnering with influential stakeholders to leverage various communication channels to debunk myths, misconceptions as well as stigmatization often associated with these children with developmental disabilities.

Again, the organization would intensify advocacy for inclusive education and environments to accommodate and address diverse needs of the children.

According to the statement, recognizing the critical role of families in the well-being of children, ACLiDD-Ghana would provide comprehensive support services, including counselling, resources, and information to empower parents and caregivers.

This support network would assist families in navigating the challenges associated with raising a child with developmental disabilities.

