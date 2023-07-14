NCCE engages youth groups in Lambussie on preventing violent extremism

By Rashid Mbugri

Lambussie, (UW/R), July 14, GNA – The Lambussie District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in the Upper West Region has held a day’s engagement with youth groups as part of efforts to promote of peaceful social cohesion and prevent the infiltration of violent extremist activities in the area.

The engagement brought together about 50 youths, including Assembly Members, dress makers, hairdresser and beauticians, tricycle riders, women groups, farmers, religious groups, among others.

The engagement formed part of the NCCE’s planned activities under the European Union supported project, “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE)” on non- violent and radicalization in 75 operational districts in the Northern part of Ghana.

Mr Taaler Amatus, the Lambussie District Director of the NCCE, speaking to participants at the forum, said research from the NCCE trained staff showed that Ghana, despite the peaceful coexistence between its people of different socio-cultural background was under a threat to violent extremism, especially with the infiltration of extremist groups in its neighbouring countries.

He cited poverty, unemployment, religious convictions, porous borders, and inadequate security forces, among others, as some contributory factors for people’s engagement in violent extremism, especially among the youth.

Mr Amatus said there was the need to educate and sensitize the youth on PCVE, adding that it would help make them more enlightened and vigilant on the infiltration of violent extremist groups into their communities.

He urged the youth to defend the country and the 1992 Constitution against all forms of abuse and violence.

ASI Nketia Kyeremeh Augustine, the Hamile Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), educating the participants on community violent extremism and community-based strategies on counting arms proliferation, said activities of violent extremism had been experienced in recent years within neighbouring countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, among others.

He said it was, therefore, a step in the right direction for citizens to be in a state of readiness to combat any eventuality that might occur because of the threats in the sub-regions.

He urged the youth to be vigilant in their communities to help identify and to report to the security agencies any suspicious activities to combat the threat of violent extremism and terrorism attacks.

The youth in a communique pledged to collaborate with the security agencies to prevent crime and institute neighbourhood watchdog and increase patrol to enhance vigilance on potential violent extremism activities in the district.

GNA

