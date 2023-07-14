National Peace Council engages political parties, Police on violent extremism

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Prampram (Near Tema) July 14, GNA – The National Peace Council (NPC) has engaged the various political parties, including some personnel from the Ghana Police Service, on how to prevent violent extremism in the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The two-day dialogue was on the theme: “National Dialogue on Improving Civilian-Security Agency Relations for the Prevention of Violent Extremism in Ghana.”

It aims at ensuring that Ghana upholds her peaceful accolade irrespective of the political and socio-economic prospects.

Representatives of 10 political parties, including the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), and other minority parties, participated in the dialogue session in Prampram.

The event was organized by the National Peace Council (NPC) in partnership with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), with the support of the Royal Netherlands Embassy.

Delivering his key note address, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, National Chairman, National Peace Council, stated that Ghana could not trade her peaceful accolade for anything.

Dr. Adu Gyamfi further said that modern-day crimes required wild security surveillance to ensure the general public enjoyed peaceful coexistence in the country.

According to the NPC Chairman, Ghana has lost her enviable slot as a peaceful nation to Serra Leone in the West African Subregion, adding that the onus lies at the bosom of the various stakeholders to ensure Ghana reclaimed her peaceful prestige.

He said peacebuilding was a never-ending process that required sustained effort to keep it for future generations.

Dr. Adu Gyamfi appealed to the stakeholders to consider the interest of the nation over any personal interest so as to build a prosperous and peaceful nation for all.

Mr. Daniel Mumuni, Country representative for Catholic Relief Services (CRS), said his organization was committed to ensuring peace across the country.

Mr. Mumuni said political parties had a vital role to play in peacebuilding and urged the security services to ensure the citizens had trust and confidence in their operations.

He reiterated to maintain peace in the country, a collective collaboration with all stakeholders would be needed to succeed in that regard.

GNA

