Ghana Pharma Awards: Mrs Therestella Tei-Kwabla is Young Female Achiever

Accra, July 14, GNA – Mrs Therestella Obosu Tei-Kwabla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pacalin Pharmacy and Founder of Therestella’s Foundation, has won the Young Female Achiever award at the 5th Ghana Pharma Awards and healthcare 2023 in Accra.

She was awarded for her positive attitude towards her profession, and positive impacts on society.

The Ghana Pharma Awards is instituted to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognising the key functions within the industry that promotes growth and sustainability.

The awards recognised players in the pharmaceutical space, distributors, manufacturers, government agencies, insurance executives, financial institutions and others.

Mrs Tei-Kwabla in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said she was grateful, blessed, fulfilled, accomplished and motivated to do more.

She said the Foundation had voluntarily reached out to over 500 school going children on health issues such as teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and irrational use of drugs among others.

“The Foundation also reached out to more than 300 women, paid bills of five stranded mothers, who after giving birth were unable to pay their bills.”

Mrs Tei-Kwabla said the Foundation would expand its outreaches to more schools, churches children, and mothers.

