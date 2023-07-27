National Development Conference: Speaker regrets Public’s lack of trust, confidence in leaders

Accra, July 27, GNA – Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has expressed regret for the recent erosion of trust in leaders and the decline of public confidence in institutions.

He explained that the absence of such virtues was critical to national development.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday has said.

It said Mr Bagbin said when he led leadership and some Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the 2023 National Development Conference, hosted by the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC), in collaboration with the Government, the Christian Community, civil society, the media, technocrats among others in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region on Wednesday.

The two-day conference was under the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development.”

It brought together key state functionaries including Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President; Mrs Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, the Chief Justice; Mr John Agyekum Kuffour and Mr John Dramani Mahama, both former Presidents of Ghana; Ministers of State; MPs; the clergy and Traditional Leaders.

Others were representatives of the National Chief Imam; Heads of Professional bodies; Security Service personnel; Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies Officers as well as Civil Society Organisations.

It said: “Mr Bagbin challenged leaders to conduct themselves in a manner that is beyond reproach and uphold the highest standards of ethics and morality.”

The statement mentioned Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Suame; Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Second Deputy Majority Whip and an NPP MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon; Mr Ibrahim Ahmed, First Deputy Minority Whip and a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Banda; Madam Freda Prempeh, NPP MP for Tano North; Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Krachi West; Dr Emmanuel Marfo, NPP MP for Oforikrom; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP MP for Manhyia South and Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, NPP MP for Awutu-Senya East as some of the MPs who attended the event.

