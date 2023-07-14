Afrobeat to release a maiden single dubbed ‘Tell Me’

By Mercy Arthur

Tema July 14, GNA – On July 16, 2023, Daniel Prince Mantey, an Afrobeat and Hip-Hop artiste better known as Boi Truth in the music business, will drop his debut single, titled “Tell Me”.

The song would be accessible across all digital channels, he said.

According to Boi Truth, who spoke with the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office Entertainment Desk, the song was created by Denz City and included NiNOS, a Tema-based Afrobeat and hip-hop music collective.

He listed a few obstacles faced by growing artistes, such as financial instability, lack of a management team and a label, that make it difficult for them to pursue their goal of releasing a single or an album.

The Afrobeat and Hip-Hop sensation claimed that despite frequently feeling like he was falling short in terms of having his songs heard by the audience, he does not have any shortcomings related to his music profession because he writes his own lyrics easily.

Although it takes a lot of work to build a brand, Boi Truth claimed that promoting his artwork a few weeks earlier for his new single would help raise awareness of his brand and get his fans pumped up for the song before it was actually released.

As he stayed sincere and had the capacity to learn more, he assured his followers that he would work hard to release more top-notch music in order to improve his job possibilities.

He advised his colleagues quickly emerging artists to stop thinking of themselves as “upcoming” or “underground,” and to start thinking of themselves as undiscovered superstars, and to keep working hard because, no matter what, if it is God’s purpose, it will manifest.

