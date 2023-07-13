MP hopeful for Bosome Freho aids NIA to distribute uncollected Ghana cards

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Asiwa (Ash), July 13, GNA – Mr Asare Baffour Yamoah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bosome Freho, has facilitated the distribution of uncollected Ghana cards to constituents.

The aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) provided and fuelled a vehicle for staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to move into communities to distribute the cards.

About 1,000 cards remained uncollected at the district office of the Authority, a situation that Mr Yamoah believed was due to the inability of the people to bear the transportation cost to the district capital for their cards.

It was against this background that he provided the needed resources to enable the NIA to send the cards to the various zonal councils to make it easy for owners to collect their cards.

Mr Yamoah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that he envisioned a future where every constituent possessed a Ghana card to be able to participate in every national discourse as citizens.

As an advocate for transparency, inclusivity, and good governance he was of the strong conviction that the card could significantly enhance governance and positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.

The Ghana Card, he said, had become the most valuable national ID and stressed the need for every citizen to make it a priority have one.

He said the NIA with the support of the government had been spearheading a comprehensive national identification system aimed at creating a centralised database of citizen.

He pledged his commitment to work closely with the NIA office at the district to facilitate smooth distribution of cards.

Mr Ishaq Mohammed, the NIA Registration Officer for the Bosome Freho District, commended Mr. Yamoah for aiding the NIA to distribute the unclaimed cards.

He indicated that many constituents from various districts foud it difficult to collect the cards due to poor roads, transportation cost and that the support from Mr Yamoah was timely.

