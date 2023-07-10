Ministry of Health experts inspect progress of work on GhC3 million CHPS compound

By Dennis Peprah

Susuanho (A/R), July 10, GNA – A team of experts from the Ministry of Health have inspected progress and quality of work of GhC3 million Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) Compound being constructed at Susuanho in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



They included Messrs. Franklin Bezagrebere and Jacob Twene, an Architect and a Civil Engineer respectively and Ms. Bless Yapa Darku, also a Civil Engineer.



Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, spearheaded the construction of the CHPS Compound being funded by the government and expected to be completed within six months.



The project contained accommodation for nurses and doctors and would be furnished with modern medical devices and equipment to provide healthcare service to the doorsteps of the people.



During a visit to the site, Mr Twene told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the delegation had come to do the inspection exercise to push the contractors to deliver quality work.



He said similar projects were under construction in other parts of the country and cautioned contractors working on them against shoddy works.



Mr Peter Kyeremeh, the Managing Director of the PETMAT Construction Works, executing the project said with the cooperation of the people the project would be completed on time, and advised the people to support as well.



On her part, Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President implored the construction firm to engage the locals, particularly the young women for menial jobs, and entreated those who would be engaged to avoid laziness and lackadaisical attitude that

could slow down the progress of work.



She said the people needed the facility urgently, saying on completion, it would greatly help to address the mess pregnant women went through before getting to the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital for labour.

