Matildas urge FIFA to do more towards equal pay in football

Sydney, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – Players from co-hosts Australia, have criticised the ruling body FIFA for not giving women the same prize money as the men, at the women’s World Cup which kicks off on Thursday.

In a video published on the Twitter account of the players’ union PFA on Monday, midfielder Tameka Yallop said FIFA, had a long way to go towards equal pay, which has been achieved in Australia for the Matildas (women) and Socceroos (men).

“Collective bargaining has allowed us to ensure we now get the same conditions as the Socceroos, with one exception. FIFA will still only offer women one quarter as much prize money as men for the same achievement,” she said.

FIFA is dishing out $110 million to the 32 teams at the July 20-August 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The figure is almost triple the $40 from the last edition 2019 in France, but four times less than the $440 million for the 2022 men’s event in Qatar.

“Those who came before us showed that being a Matilda means something. They showed us how to fight for recognition, validation and respect,” striker Sam Kerr said, as all 23 squad members voiced their opinion.

The Matilda’s reached equal pay a few years ago, when the Australian FA agreed to pay the men and women the same base fee from tournament prize money. They are one of only very few World Cup teams, to have achieved that at domestic level.

PFA co-chief executive Kate Gill, told the AAP news agency that FIFA “clearly got $4 billion in reserves, so they can afford to spend and equalise things now.

“So it’s a call to arms and also the players understanding, that their power is in their collective and in their solidarity.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has pledged equal pay as the ultimate goal on several occasions.

However, FIFA has also fallen $100 million short of its broadcast rights target of $300 million for the upcoming tournament, according to the Wall Street Journal.

GNA

