Mexican journalist murdered in supermarket parking lot in Acapulco 

Rio de Janeiro, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - Yet another journalist has been murdered in Mexico, this time the director of a news website who was shot in a supermarket parking lot in Acapulco, Mexican media reported on Saturday.

Nelson Matus Peña, director of Lo Real de Guerrero, was shot and killed, the El Sol de Acapulco newspaper reported. Acapulco, a Pacific seacoast city, is located in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

Rescue workers arrived quickly, but Matus died shortly after due to his injuries, which included a bullet to the head, the paper said.

The motive for the crime was initially unclear, but the website has reported for years on violence and crime in the famous beach resort. According to the paper El Universal, Matus’s website was the most read in Guerrero.

The state prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation.

On July 8, a journalist was found murdered in western Mexico.

The international journalists’ organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks Mexico among the world’s most dangerous countries for media professionals

The entanglement of politics and organized crime makes it life-threatening to report on sensitive topics such as corruption or drug and human trafficking, and cripples the legal prosecution of crimes, the organization says.

It ranked Mexico 128th out of 180 in its press freedom ranking.

GNA

