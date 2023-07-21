Manso Nweneso community mobilizes resources to construct healthcare facility 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Manso Nweneso (Ash), July 21, GNA-The chiefs and people of Manso Nweneso in the Amansie South District, have broken grounds to begin the construction of a modern health centre for the community.

The facility, which is being funded through fundraising and contributions from individual community members, is expected to be completed in six months.

It would have male and female wards, labour wards, dressing and injection rooms, changing rooms, washrooms, records rooms and consulting rooms.

The aim is to ease the burden of residents who had to travel long distances to access healthcare at exorbitant costs.

Mr George Duku Acheampong, Assemblyman for Nweneso Mpatasie Electoral Area, speaking at the ceremony, said the completion of the project would help improve healthcare delivery in the community and its surrounding areas.

He expressed concern about the bad nature of roads in the district that was affecting healthcare since the people were unable to get prompt transportation for patients.

Mr Acheampong appealed to the government to rehabilitate the roads in the area and provide sanitary facilities for the people.

Nana Opiah Mensah, chief of Manso Mmem, stressed the need for the people in the area to embrace communal labour to undertake development projects in their communities.

He called on the people to support the project by contributing their levies to ensure its timely completion.

