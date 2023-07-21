Nissi Care Group and Theosalt Ministries embark on medical screening exercise 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 21, GNA- Nissi Care Group, a non-profit organisation in healthcare in collaboration with Theosalt Ministries International (TMI) and Assemblies of God, Ghana are embarking on a free medical screening and treatment in the Volta Region.

The one-week exercise is expected to cover about 1,000 people in seven communities within Ho Municipal and Adaklu District.

Reverend Godson K. Bodzah, Head Pastor, Evangelical Central Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in Ho-Ahoe, said the exercise formed part of the Church’s social responsibility in ensuring the good health of people being ministered to.

He said the medical mission was also a social intervention to reach out to people with the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Lord, to bring them to the truth and the light for the salvation of their souls.

Rev Bodzah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Theosalt Ministries International disclosed to Ghana News Agency, a collaboration between TMI and Nissi Care Group dated back to 2007 when he was serving at Salaga.

Madam Eyitemi Sarah Igbe, Director of Nissi Care Group told GNA the medical screening would cover health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria, eye and dental problems and infections.

She said the exercise was paramount to help people know their health status, noting that beneficiaries would be given treatment because they had medications for various conditions.

Madam Igbe said they had some local doctors among them to carry out the exercise and that conditions that they would not be able to treat would be referred to the appropriate health facilities.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commending the Group, Theosalt Ministries, and the Church, said his outfit would support to ensure the success of the exercise.

He said hypertension was increasing in the region, especially among the youth, therefore any exercise geared towards identifying the condition for early intervention was worthy of commendation.

Reverend Patrick O. K. Azadagli, District Pastor for Ho West of the Assemblies of God, Ghana added that the health of the people was the health of the nation.

Ms Antoinette Alornyo, Adaklu District Public Health Nurse, who deputised for Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Acting Volta Regional Director of Health, said the country had some measures in place to render quality health services to its people.

Reverend Albert Akuamoah, the Regional Treasurer of Assemblies of God, Ghana said health was important and that even God was interested in the health of his people and called for support for the exercise.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

