Mali Coach confident of victory against Morocco  

Accra, July 2, GNA – Badra Alou Diallo Head Coach of the Mali U-23 team is confident his players will overcome the challenge from host nation Morocco as they prepare to face the host nation in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Mali secured their qualification to the semi-finals after a convincing 2-0 victory against Niger at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday to set a game with Morocco.

“We fear nothing. Even before the match, we had mentally prepared ourselves to face Morocco in the event of qualification.

“My players are eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the pitch and engaging in this game,” Diallo said.

The coach emphasized that the two days leading up to the semifinals would provide an opportunity for his team to regroup and make thorough preparations, as the stakes are high in this crucial stage of the competition.

“Despite facing challenges from the Niger team in the first half, our boys remained focused throughout the game. During halftime, I specifically spoke to our attackers, urging them not to be discouraged and to maintain composure,” he noted.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

