Hearts mourns passing of club legend Anas Seidu 

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 2, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak have mourned the passing of a member of the “fearsome five”, Anas Seidu, who recently passed on.



Anas Seidu, who was popularly known as the “Thunderman” was a key part of Hearts of Oak’s success during the 70s and 80s.



He, together with Mohammed Polo, Peter Lamptey, Robert Hammond, and Mama Acquah, formed a telepathy that won Hearts many laurels on both the local and African fronts.



Hearts of Oak, in a social media tweet, said: “We are saddened by the death of one of the “Fearsome Five” players that made us proud and smile some years back. May your soul Rest In Peace, Anas Seidu.”

The late Anas, together with the other four cohorts, is best remembered for the “Miracle of El-Wak,” as they overturned a 3-0 defeat against Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.



Anas was also part of the Black Stars team that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations, which was hosted in Ghana.

