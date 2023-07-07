Madamfo Ghana Foundation donates desks to St Francis School

By Edward Williams

Ho, July 7, GNA – Madamfo Ghana Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has presented 50 dual desks to the St Francis of Assisi RC Primary School, Ho -Kpevele, to address furniture problems.

The presentation followed a request made by the authorities of the School to the Foundation.

Mr Kpetigo Alex, Deputy Home Director, Madamfo Ghana Foundation, said the Organisation which had been in Ghana for the past 20 years, had supported many schools and drilled boreholes for communities.

He said the Organisation’s hallmark of their projects was good maintenance culture.

Mr Kpetigo admonished the school authorities to ensure the longevity of the desks.

Madam Sossou Benedicta Philomena, Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture and support.

She said the desks would go a long way to reduce the burden of insufficient furniture on the school and pledged to ensure good maintenance culture.

