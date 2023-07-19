Local Government Ministry to commence Household Transport Survey

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 19, GNA – The Ministry of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) under the Ghana Urban Mobility and Accessibility Project (GUMAP) with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to commence a Household Transport Survey (HTS).

The survey is scheduled to commence on Monday July 24, 2023, and continue to Saturday September 30, 2023.

The survey is an effort to gather comprehensive data on travel patterns, behaviours, and transportation demands of residents of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), to inform transport planning and management.

It would target approximately 7,500 households across diverse communities and residence in twenty-nine Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in GAMA, which cuts across the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central Regions.

The survey would also provide crucial insights into the experiences of different households with regards to transport choices and trip satisfaction by helping policymakers develop efficient transportation strategies that cater for the unique needs of each MMA.

During the survey, trained interviewers would visit selected households across MMAs in GAMA to administer questionnaires that comprehensively captured travel-related information.

The questionnaire would cover topics such as travel mode preferences, trotro or private vehicle, trip duration, purpose of travel, frequency of travel, commuting habits, access to transportation options, and challenges faced during travel.

In a press briefing in Accra, Mr Dan Botwe, the Minister for MLGDRD, said the success of the survey and the subsequent improvement of transportation planning in GAMA largely depended on the information provided by residents.

He added that participation in the HTS was voluntary and all data collected would be treated with the utmost confidentiality and used strictly for research and policy purposes.

“As such, the Ministry is committed to transparency and accountability hence, upon completion of the survey, a comprehensive report will be prepared, highlighting the key findings, and recommendations based on the gathered data and can be accessed on the Ministry’s website or through the Right to Information office at the Ministry,” the Minister stressed.

Mr Botwe indicated that to ensure wide-ranging participation selected households were to provide accurate and truthful responses.

The Minister said other channels such as publicity posters, jingles, Information Service Department public address vans and social media platforms would be leveraged to publicise the survey.

He said, “by conducting this survey, we lay the foundation for evidence-based decision-making that will drive sustainable transportation planning, improve mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life for all residents.”

“Let us embrace the power of data and leverage it to shape a more efficient, accessible, and inclusive transportation system for the future,” the Minister added.

Mr Alex Johnson, Head of Transport, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, said the survey would provide an avenue to have evidence-based data for the management of their urban system for transport services.

He also indicated that it might not only be limited to transport services but could extend to infrastructure related issues as well.

The head of transport indicated that, “at the end of the day, we will have data on how people move from their place of residence to their workplaces, hospitals and others.”

The MMAs include Accra Metro, Tema Metro, Ga West, La Nkwantanang Madina, Ga Central, Ga East, Ga South, Tema West, Ashiaman, Kpone Katamanso, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Korley Klottey, La Dade-Kotopon, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East.

The others are Ayawaso Central, Okaikwei North, Adentan, Ayawaso West, Ga North, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma North, Weija-Gbawe, Gomoa East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Awutu Senya East and Ningo Prampram District Assembly.

