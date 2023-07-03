‘Let’s respect the seat of the President-Dormaahene’ urges Ghanaians

By Dennis Peprah,

Sunyani, July 03, GNA-Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Region House of Chiefs has advised Ghanaians to respect the presidency, and guard against ‘uncouth’ behaviours that turn to “dirty” the seat of government.

That notwithstanding, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene) said Ghanaians had the right to criticize successive governments constructively, to put them on their toes to facilitate accelerated national development.

The ‘Dormaahene’ was speaking at the 10th anniversary memorial lecture in honour of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills on the theme “The Man John Evans Atta Mills-10 Years On” in Sunyani.

It was jointly organised by the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North Regional branches of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and attended by the leadership of the Party, traditional leaders, youth groups and some Members of Parliament.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said there was no justification for any Ghanaian to insult or cast insinuations on particularly, the President and the Vice President, saying such attitudes and behaviours were alien to the Ghanaian culture.

He said it was rather useful and recommendable for Ghanaians to praise, inspire and support development-oriented governments in their efforts to build and transform the economic fortunes of the nation.

Describing the late former President Mills as an “aptitude of development” who abhorred corruption, the Paramount Chief urged politicians to learn from the integrity and humility of the late President.

“Politicians must emulate the peaceful, credible, diplomatic and selfless nature of the late Prof Mills” he advised, attesting that “his democratic values turned to build and consolidate the nation’s democratic gains”.

In a speech read on her behalf, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said, “remembering and celebrating the selflessness, ingenuity and patriotic nature of the late former president should serve as a catalyst to change our politics”.

“The late Atta Mills governing style was noted for creating economic confidence and a better Ghana for all”, she added.

Professor Dominic Otoo, the Dean of Students, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) recounted how the late Prof. Mills administration dealt proactively and improved educational infrastructure and ICT learning centres nationwide.

“In fact, he was not only a peacemaker, but his commitment towards transforming the educational sector remain unparalleled”, he stated, adding that the late Prof. Mills was also poised to improve quality education with focus and emphasis on Technical and Vocational

Education Training (TVET).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

