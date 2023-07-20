Let’s fight bushfire to boost food sustainability in Ghana – GNFS

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 20, GNA — The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has appealed for public assistance in fighting wildfire outbreaks nationwide, to increase food production.

Divisional Officer III Ebenezer Yenzu, Public Relations Officer, GNFS, explained that fire outbreaks had been a significant contributor to national food scarcity.

“Since most crops don’t withstand the test of time owing to bushfires, the government’s key agricultural schemes, including Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) and Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), are also in danger,” Divisinal Officer Yenzu u said

He added: “Consider a farm where food crops have been grown, and imagine that a fire breaks out at night. As a result, there will be a food shortage, so even if you have the funds in your office to buy food, it won’t be available or it will cost a lot.”

Mr Yenzu emphasized that the agricultural sector is the main source of income for Ghanaians and that there is a need for everyone to contribute to lowering the number of wildfire events in the nation.

He stressed that there were 30 reported wildfire events between 2021 and 2022, which jumped to 60 incidents in 2022, and that the increase reaching 100 percent was alarming.

He noted that GNFS has consistently worked with farmers to assist lower the number of cases, and that up until this point, the main obstacle had been a lack of funding to provide the farmers with the necessary equipment to combat outbreaks.

According to the GNFS PRO, the increased frequency of bushfires has negatively impacted various crops’ yields, in part due to the direct effects of fire on vegetation cover, soil fertility, and farm management, among other things.

Therefore, he urged everyone to help avoid bushfires in the nation, especially farmers, herders, palm wine tappers, hunters, and other community members.

