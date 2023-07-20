Collapsed Sirigu-Zorko Highway Bridge a death-trap

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Sirigu (U/E), July 20, GNA – A broken bridge on the Sirigu-Zorko highway in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region is causing accidents and adversely affecting healthcare delivery, education, and economic activities, among others.

The bridge links several communities in the Kassena-Nankana West District to the Bongo District and neighbouring Burkina Faso but has recent become a death-trap to road users.

The road in which the bridge is located also serves as a shorter route from the Sirigu community to Bolgatanga, the regional capital, than any other route within the district.

The bridge started deteriorating in 2019 but eventually collapsed about one and half years ago due to the inability of government to rehabilitate it, making it difficult for vehicles to use it.

According to Mr James Nsoh, the Assemblyman for Sirigu-Gunwoko Electoral Area, several accidents had been recorded on the broken bridge with about eight accidents witnessed since this year’s raining season begun in June.

“On July 16, 2023, two young people on a motorbike capsized in the broken bridge, sustaining severe injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at the Upper East Regional Hospital,” he said.

The Assemblyman noted that most of the health workers and teachers working in the area, commuted from Bolgatanga but due to the collapsed bridge it was difficult for vehicles such as taxis and tricycles to use the road, posing a threat to healthcare and education delivery.

Aside that, he said, market women who ply their trade in some markets in Bolgatanga Municipality, Bongo District and neighbouring Burkina Faso had to use alternative routes which were longer and time consuming.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, work on the bridge and the road to bring relief to the people in the district.

Mr Gerard Ataogye, the District Chief Executive for the Kassena-Nankana West, noted that the project was beyond the capacity of the District Assembly and added that the issue had been reported to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

He said there were three collapsed bridges in the district that the engineers from the Ministry had come to take measurements and estimates for repairs and appealed to the residents to be patient while follow ups were made to ensure the roads were fixed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

