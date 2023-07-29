Leaders of International Naval and Air Forces to gather in Ghana for 3rd IMDEC

Accra, June 29, GNA – The third International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) is set to take place in Ghana between 29th and 30th August 2023 at the Burma Hall, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters in Burma Camp, Accra.

According to a press release copied to the GNA, a new dedicated exhibition hall in Burma Camp, purposefully built to accommodate the growing event, will also be inaugurated.

IMDEC, the largest gathering of Africa’s maritime industry would bring together regional and international Chiefs of Naval Staff to address the critical issues surrounding maritime security on the continent.

The aim of the conference is to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders to sustain a safe and secure maritime domain with a focus on consolidating the gains made in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, will give the keynote address.

The event is sponsored by Israel Shipyards Limited, Aselsan, Ocea, Leonardo and Grup Aresa Internacional.

It will strategically bring together key stakeholders in Africa’s maritime world and also create a forum that would provide insights and case studies on the successful application of a variety of innovations relevant to maritime needs in the region.

Built upon the resounding success of the first two editions, IMDEC 2023, a biennial event would feature a two-day conference and exhibition, providing a platform for regional naval forces and relevant stakeholders to tackle the growing threats in Africa’s territorial waters and blue economy.

The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge technologies in maritime security and foster strong resolutions and recommendations to overcome the daunting challenges that is faced by Africa’s blue economy.

It brings the world’s leading defence suppliers to Accra for communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions and vessels among other key solutions vital for further strengthening maritime defence capabilities of African navies.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Ghana’s Chief of Naval Staff, the release stated, expressed the importance of cyber security measures in African navies.

He said the: “Advancements in onboard systems and rapid digital transformation require African navies to implement measures to safeguard their systems and operations.”

He added that: “The Ghana Navy recognised the potential of Africa’s blue economy and its ability to address economic challenges on the continent.”

This year’s IMDEC will feature a showcase of the latest and most innovative maritime security technologies and solutions, bringing together leading defense suppliers from around the world.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with technology providers specialising in communication technologies, radars, satellite imagery solutions, and vessels, among other crucial solutions for enhancing Africa’s naval defense capabilities.

The event will host more than 300 attendees from over 70 countries, as more than 12 Chiefs of Navy and over thirty-five speakers will brainstorm on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future in sustaining a safe and secure maritime domain.

The event would be organised by the Dubai-based Great Minds Events.

The mode will be panel discussions, breakout sessions, and extensive site visits, making it the premier strategic gathering for Africa’s Navies, Coast Guards, Port and Coastal Authorities, Marine Police, Fisheries, related Ministries, Oil & Gas, and other maritime industries.

