Agona West Coordinating Director bids farewell to Swedruman Council of Chiefs

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru July 29, GNA – Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, the Agona West Municipal Coordinating Director, has bid farewell to Swedruman Council of Chiefs on his transfer to Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the chiefs at a meeting at Agona Swedru, Mr Ogyefo thanked the traditional leaders for their co-operation, support and mutual understanding during his six-and-a-half year stay in the area.

He said the cordial relations and friendship which existed between him and the Council since 2016 was a healthy one.

His relationship with the Council, he indicated had been of immense benefit to him as he had learnt the cultural and traditional practices of the chiefs and people of the Area.a

He said Mrs Justina Marigold Assan , then the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), currently the Central Regional Minister asked him to stay and assist in her administration.

Mr Ogyefo, therefore, asked the Council to extend same cordial relations and cooperation with the incoming Director to ensure continuous development.

The outgoing coordinating Director was accompanied by Mr Evans Onomah Addison Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and other officials of the Assembly.

The MCE said the transfer of Mr Ogyefo had been a big blow to him and the entire Assembly and assured the chiefs that despite that, developmental projects would never lack.

He disclosed that the Assembly had planned to carry out decongestion exercise at the back of the Swedru Central market to halt women who display their wares at the roadside.

The MCE appealed to the chiefs to lend their support to the Assembly to carry out the exercise successfully.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene of Agona Swedru who is also the Regent of Swedru, praised Mr Ogyefo for his exceptional administration that had contributed to the development of the Municipality.

He assured that the chiefs would continue to remember Mr Ogyefo for helping to establish a Girls Model School that had groomed many girls to gain admission to Wesley Girls and Holy Child Schools in Cape Coast and Mfantseman Girls to pursue secondary education.

GNA

