Labour Unions to discuss formalization of decision-making structures

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, July 1, GNA – Labour Unions will hold a meeting on Friday, July 7, to discuss outstanding issues on the formalization of Organized Labour Leadership Decision-making structures based on the consent judgement secured at an Accra High Court on April 24, 2016.

A letter calling for the meeting signed by Mr. Joshua Ansah, Deputy Secretary General of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) for the Secretary General on behalf of Labour Unions, a copy obtained by the Ghana News Agency at the weekend has shown.

According to the letter, the meeting would also discuss the planned nationwide strike against the management of the Sunon Asogli Power Plant Ghana Limited.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has stated that the power of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) to legally represent all workers in Ghana was revoked with the amendment of the Industrial Relations Act (1960), Act 299.

Mr. Koomson told newsmen in Tema that the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) replaced the TUC with Organized Labour, adding that it did not mention the structure and organogram of Organized Labour, a lacuna that, according to him, the TUC had been taking advantage of.

“Organized Labour, which is a term (name) provided under the laws of Ghana, represents a body of recognized and independent labour unions, federations, and associations working in concert to pursue the common interest of working people in and of Ghana,” he explained.

He recalled that to cure this problem, GFL resorted to the High Court for some answers, adding, however, that the court advised that they go for a settlement, out of which TUC and GFL agreed on three things.

The terms of settlement dated April 25, 2010, indicated that TUC and GFL were to work together to get ‘a working definition of the term organized labour,’ ‘an organogram for decision making within organized labour,’ and ‘a timetable for the adoption by all labour unions of the working document and operationalizing the same.’

He indicated that following this, a nine-member committee with representatives of labour unions such as ICU, TUC, CLOGSAG, GFL, and others came out with a draft document on the three terms of the settlement agreement.

Mr. Koomson added that the committee also came up with the scope of organized labour cooperation and partnership, objectives, membership, governance structure, meetings, funding, and functions of leadership.

He stated, however, that the TUC had been frustrating the conclusion of the process and the adoption of the draft of the committee to put in place proper organized labour instead of the knee-jerk and ad hoc approach by the TUC.

Meanwhile, the GFL, in a letter dated June 20, 2023, to the TUC, has called for the deliberations on the formalization of organized labour structures to be concluded soonest to precede effective collective action of labour.

This, the Federation said, would enable labour to legitimately exercise its mandate to holistically address the concerns of the rank and file.

The TUC accordingly responded on June 27th, 2023, in a letter signed by Dr. Yaw Baah, TUC Secretary General, a copy of which was obtained by the Ghana News Agency, stating: “We acknowledge receipt of the GFL letter of June 20th, on Organogram for decision-making within Organized Labour subject matter.

“We will convene a meeting to discuss this and related issues shortly”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

