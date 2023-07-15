Krachi East: Group pays nomination form for NPP parliamentary aspirant

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 15, GNA – A group has presented a bankers’ draft of GHC3,000 to pay for the nomination forms for Michael Gyato, a New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirant.

The group, calling itself “Michael Must Contest” comprise some Branch Executives, Area Coordinators, Floating Voters, and other women wings committed to work assiduously to ensure victory for Mr Michael Yaw Gyato and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The intention is to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after picking the nomination forms for the former legislator, Mr Abramani Alhassan convener of “Michael Must Contest” group, said the decision was informed by his good works.

“We believe in the good works done by him during his tenure in office, delegates and party faithful decided to pick the forms for him to come and continue with projects in the Constituency,” he said.

They said under the watch of Mr Gyato, Krachi East was elevated to Municipal status, and 16 communities connected to the national grid, among other achievements.

The group, led by Mr Alhassan, said breaking the eight was possible with Gyato and that the forms would be officially presented to the former Deputy Minister of Sanitation at the weekend in Accra.

The group was of the view that Mr Gyato is the only person within the NPP that can transform the Constituency if he is given the nod as the next member of parliament in 2025.

GNA

