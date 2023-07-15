Former NPP Nkwanta South candidate picks forms again

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 15, GNA – Madam Sheriffa Sekyere-Tijani, the 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Nkwanta South constituency, has again picked nomination forms to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries for the 2024 general election.

The form was picked by some party officials on behalf of Madam Sekyere-Tijani.

The officials said she was the best candidate to unseat the MP for Nkwanta South, who is also the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress, Mr Geoffrey Kini, come December 2024 in this second coming.

Mr. Sekyi Martin, the Deputy Secretary of the NPP in Nkwanta South, told the Ghana News Agency that so far only Madam Sekyere-Tijani had picked the nomination forms, but indicated two others had also planned to contest.

He said Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, might join the contest as nomination was still opened.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

