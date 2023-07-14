Ken Agyapong meets Dormaa Central NPP delegates

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), July 14, GNA – Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant for Election 2024, has met party delegates in the Dormaa Central Constituency at Dormaa-Ahenkro, in the Bono Region.

They watched a 45-minute video footage that highlighted Mr. Agyapong’s works in private business, donations to the party and philanthropic activities for Muslim communities and underprivileged in the society.

Numbering 732, the delegates comprised polling station executives, coordinators, patrons, council of elders and constituency executives and adorned in party paraphernalia filled the auditorium of the Schaeffer Memorial Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to capacity.

As they watched and listened, they applauded, in a reaction to certain scenes of the clip which they became highly enthused and quite impressed about.

The footage revealed some social and charitable works Mr Agyapong had undertaken over the years for the progress of some communities and institutions across the country.

It included donating quantities of mattresses during COVID-19 era, groundbreaking for the construction of 500-bed capacity Cardiothoracic Centre for the 37 Military Hospital and hospital beds to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Others were grants to individuals to promote small-scale businesses, provision of streetlights to some needy communities and engagement in real estate business and media establishments.

Addressing the delegates, Mr. Agyapong said he had employed a total of 7000 Ghanaians, particularly the youth through his private businesses, saying some of them earned between GhC2000.00 and GhC3000.00 a month.

He gave assurance to the delegates of establishing more factories to create products out of raw materials from the country’s natural resources for more job creation and wealth creation to better livelihoods of the populace.

Mr. Agyapong emphasised: “If I am here to tell you I am the best person to help you, provide jobs for you based on my track record, you have to believe me than any other aspirant.”

He appealed to the NPP delegates for the impending presidential primaries to give him the nod to lead the Party.

GNA

