Agriculture Ministry to Set up Stand Promoting Bulgarian Wines at 2024 ProWein Fair

Sofia, July 14 (BTA/GNA) – Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister Alexander Yotsev met with representatives of thirteen associations in the wine sector, the ministry said on Friday. “We agreed that the area for the Bulgarian stand at the exhibition, the costs of which are covered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, will be 202 square metres,” the deputy minister said. He stressed that the initiative is in line with the already stated intentions of the current team of Minister Kiril Vatev to better position the agriculture sector and expand the opportunities for marketing agricultural products. Yotsev invited the representatives of the wine industry, together with experts from the ministry, to define the criteria for participation in ProWein 2024 and to ensure broad representation of the sector.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food will bear the costs of renting and branding the stand, issuing and printing information brochures and transporting the wines to be presented,” Deputy Minister Yotsev explained. He added that the agricultural and commercial attaches in Europe will play an active role in contacting importers and traders. According to Yotsev, proactivity on the part of the industry and an orientation towards results and quality are expected for the overall success of the national presentation. The sector welcomed the opportunity and stressed that participation at the national level in prestigious exhibitions is a good opportunity to enhance the image of Bulgarian wine.

The representatives of the sector were informed about the establishment of a consultative council in the wine sector and about the proposal of the Agriculture Ministry to include in the government’s programme the drafting of a new Wine and Spirit Drinks Act. The meeting was also briefed on the progress of the development of a new information system to maintain the wine register.

BTA/GNA

