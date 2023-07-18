KAIPTC to hold symposium on women in Maritime Security

Accra, July 18, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC) is to organise a symposium on women in maritime security in Cotonou, Benin, from July 19-20, 2023.

The Symposium, which forms part of a series of policy dialogues under a five-year project implemented by the KAIPTC and funded by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is under the theme “Harnessing women’s contributions to the Blue Economy in the Gulf of Guinea.”

The five-year project on ‘Integrated Responses to Threats to Maritime Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea Maritime (GoG) Domain in West and Central Africa (2022-2026)’ leverages the experiences of the previous three-year project on enhancing regional research, capacity building and convening of stakeholders towards a safer maritime domain in the Gulf of Guinea.

The project seeks to provide a platform for maritime stakeholders in the GoG, including operational level actors in maritime security institutions, the private sector and civil society actors, to better understand the maritime security landscape, deepen their collaboration and coordination and pool individual and collective resources in efforts at strengthening the security in the GoG.

The objective of the two-day symposium is to contribute to discourses aimed at enhancing women’s roles, participation and representation in decision making in the maritime economy.

It will also look at opportunities for harnessing women’s participation and representation in promoting a safer and secure maritime space and enhancing their contributions to a sustainable blue economy.

Recommendations from the Cotonou symposium will be used to engage policymakers and stakeholders to improve women’s participation in maritime space.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

