Invest in nurses to secure future of healthcare -Nurses group

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (V/R), July 18, GNA- The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has called on stakeholders in health to secure the future of healthcare by investing in its members.

Mr Courage A.Y.F Kwame-Kumah, the Volta Regional Secretary who made the call, outlined four key areas of investment – education and training, jobs, leadership, and service delivery, which he described as “the global strategic direction for nursing.”

Delivering the keynote address at a ceremony to mark this year’s Nurses and Midwives Week celebration at Aflao, Ketu South themed, “Our Nurses and Midwives, Our Future,” he said these areas were critical to build a strong nursing workforce that was positioned to meet the evolving healthcare needs of society.

“We play an essential role in promoting health, preventing illnesses, and caring for patients. As we look towards the future, nurses and midwives will continue to lead the way and drive change within healthcare. We must be given the tools and resources necessary to succeed and the healthcare system must continue to invest in the future of nursing.”

Mr Kwame-Kumah underscored the importance of nurses and midwives and urged that the theme, “Our Nurses and Midwives, Our Future” must not just be a slogan but “a philosophy that must be embraced and implemented to ensure the future of healthcare is secured.”

“For any country, the healthcare system is critical in ensuring the health and survival of every citizen. It is for this reason that health is considered the centre of the economy.

“One of the essential parts of the healthcare system is the nurses and midwives. The nursing profession is not just the backbone, but the lifeline of the healthcare industry, even most importantly in Ghana.”

Madam Perfect Titiati, Ho Municipal Director of Health Services described the theme for the celebration as apt saying, nursing had evolved

from being non-specific to a highly skilled one and remained “the last straw to either send a patient home or the grave.”

She called on the government to pay attention to the needs of nurses and midwives to prevent their migration abroad for greener pastures as the brain drain could pose a great threat to healthcare.

Dr. Makafui Alphones Dzakpasu, Medical Superintendent, Ketu South Municipal Hospital recognised the role of nurses and midwives in healthcare delivery and challenged them to get ready for the future which he said, “is not far away, it’s just the next second or minute.”

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament, Ketu South through her representative, Mr Bright Dzila celebrated nurses and midwives for their tenacity to serve others and pledged to continue to offer her support while urging them to do their best for patients who would come to them for care.

GNA

