Hurdles world champion Amusan suspended over whereabouts failures

Berlin, July 19, (dpa/GNA) – Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, the 100 metres hurdles world champion and world record holder, has been provisionally suspended for doping rules violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

The AIU tweeted that Amusan has been charged with three whereabouts failures, within a 12-month period, and her case will be heard before the next worlds August 19-27 in Budapest.

“The AIU confirms that it has today charged and provisionally suspended Tobi Amusan (NGR) for 3 whereabouts failures. The charge will be heard by the Disciplinary Tribunal, and determined before the world ahletics championships,” the AIU said.

Athletes must always give their whereabouts, in order to be reachable for out-of-competition doping tests. Three failures within 12 months normally lead to a ban.

Amusan, 26, competed on Tuesday at an Hungarian meet in Szekesfehervar, winning her discipline in a strong 12.35 seconds.

She ran a world record 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals of the 2022 worlds in Eugene, Oregon. She then clocked 12.06 in the final to get the gold medal but the tailwind was above the legal limit and the time thus not ratified as a record.

GNA

