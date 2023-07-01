Hundreds turn up at Agona Swedru clean up exercise

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C\R), July 1, GNA – Hundreds of people, including chiefs in the Agona swedru suburbs, undertook a five- hour clean up exercise at Agona Swedru on Saturday to rid the area of filth.

The exercise organised by the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was also to strengthen proper sanitation and environmental cleanliness in all the 23 MMDAs of the region.

Addresssing the people after the exercise, the Central Regional Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation, Mr William Freeman Goku, said every first saturday of the month, four districts in the region would undertake clean up exercise and the team of Environmental Health Sanitation would give marks to select the best MMDA for its health league table.

He commended the people of Agona Swedru for the massive turn up and called for the arrest and prosecution of people who threw rubbish into gutters and litter around to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Goku said the exercise was an initiative of the Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan to ensure that the region became the neatest among all the 16 regions and also to avert outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases.

Mr Evans Onomah Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly would continue to collaborate with the environmental health and sanitation department to ensure that the citizens took part in the cleanup exercise.

The MCE commended Zoomlion workers for their patronage, adding that the exercise was an initiative of the RCC aimed at ensuring that MMDAs in the region were clean.

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Agona West Member of Parliament, said it was the desire of President Akufo Addo-led government to ensure total eradication of environmental related diseases.

She assured the Agona West Environment Health and Sanitation Department of her support since sanitation issues was a collective responsibility of all .

Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene of Agona Swedru. praised the teeming youth for their massive turn up and cautioned owners of stores and shops, market women , garage owners and others who operated businesses to stop dumping waste at unauthorised places.

Nana Esieni, who is also the regent of Agona Swedru, sounded a word of caution that the Swedruman Council of Chiefs would not hesitate to apply sanctions against sanitation offenders to ensure cleanliness in the Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

