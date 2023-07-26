High HIV prevalence in Kadjebi remains a burden — Health Director

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 26, GNA – Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, says the high HIV prevalence in the locality remains a huge burden to the District Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service.

“So far 16 cases of HIV were recorded as at first half of this year, compared to 19 in 2022,” saying “the figure could be higher because we are short of test kits, so more cases were missed.”

Mr Nana Takyi disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said currently 461 AIDS patients were under treatment, while follow-ups on 229 others could not be done due to their inaccessible locations and lack of funds.

The Health Director said high cases of anaemia among pregnant women was another challenge facing the directorate, as 41 per cent of cases were recorded at the first half of 2023, as against the 30 per cent projection.

On achievements of the district, he mentioned 67.3 per cent (29,475) COVID-19 vaccination coverage out of the 43,797 targets, with 14,321 unvaccinated.

He said they also increased Family Planning coverage from 2,888 to 3,991 in the first half of 2023.

Nana Takyi also named the installations of a Viral Load Machine at St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase, a full Blood Count Machine, an air-condition at Kadjebi Health Centre and the construction of new maternity block at Dodi-Mempeasem as other achievements chalked during the first half of 2023.

On the way-forward, he said the Directorate would celebrate the HIV and AIDS Week, ensure continued COVID-19 vaccination, TB case search, contact tracing and conduct three more cycle of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) exercises, as planned activities during the second half of year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

