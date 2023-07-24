GNAT, CTF/FCE sharpen skills of teachers on innovative teaching techniques

By Emelia B. Addae

Kyebi (E/R), July 24, GNA – In a drive to bolster quality public education, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF)/FCE have organised an in-service training designed to sharpen teachers’ skills on innovative teaching techniques.

The “Nkabom Project,” which GNAT and CTF/FCE jointly founded six decades ago, have already organised three training sessions this year that coincided with the commemoration of its 62nd anniversary of establishment.

The six-day training, which brought together teachers from the Greater Accra region, was wrapped up in Kyebi and this yearly workshop was meant to strengthen public education systems by updating teachers’ skills in contemporary teaching methodologies.

Over the years, the Nkabom project has set its targets on providing specialised training in teaching skills and fostering creativity for teachers working in marginalised and underserved areas.

It also seeks to provide these teachers with essential teaching and learning materials, thereby elevating the standards of the teaching profession.

Mr. Kwame Dagbandow, Course Director for GNAT-CTF/FCE Nkabom In-Service Training, and GNAT Deputy General Secretary in Charge of Education and Professional Development, spoke about the importance of professional development and how GNAT was committed to fostering teachers’ continuous advancement.

“GNAT, as a professional teacher union, believes in the continuous education and professional development of its members because we acknowledge that their existence in this industry requires constant updating of one’s knowledge to become useful,” he said.

This is consistent with the GNAT’s 2022-revised constitution, which states that the largest teacher body is committed to ensuring that every child in Ghana receives a high-quality education.

He said teachers were chosen from kindergarten, lower primary, upper primary, and primary Headteachers and assistants because they laid the groundwork for education.

They were taken through several topics, including inclusive education, technology education, classroom management, gender, and culture, as well as GNAT services, the GNAT provident fund scheme, and the teachers’ fund.

The activities of the Nkabom project would take off in three regions every year, and in 2023, similar training workshops have been organised for GNAT members in the Central, Western, and Greater Accra regions on various occasions and locations.

Participant statistics showed that 349 out of 400 expected members represented the Greater Accra region, 197 members represented the Central region, and 178 members represented the Western region.

The participants were given training materials at the end of the session to be used in teaching.

Mr. Dagbandow said that the beneficiaries would work with the heads of their respective schools to establish an enabling atmosphere in which their newly acquired knowledge could eventually be shared with the rest of their colleagues.

Madam Julia Degirolamo, Team Lead for CTF/FCE, encouraged participants to apply innovative ideas and take on the responsibilities of leadership by sharing their newly gained competencies.

She said the workshop gave us all the opportunity to build capacity through collaboration and shared experience, adding that, “Together, in solidarity, we can change and improve public education systems and help empower individuals within our communities.”

CTF/CFC is a federation of teacher associations that works directly with teachers, education workers, and member organisations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

