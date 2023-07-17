GITFiC CEO discusses PAPSS with Namibian Central Bank Governor

Accra, July 17, GNA – Mr Selassi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has for the second time held a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank Governor of Namibia for mutual discussions.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the discussions with Governor Johonnes Gawaxab, were centred on the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), assurances and acceptability rate.

The statement said the meeting also offered GITFIC the opportunity to distribute copies of the AfCFTA book titled; Actualising the African Economic Vision, A Practical Handbook on the AfCFTA they authored to the Governor for the notice of all Financial Institutions in Namibia.

The Meeting was facilitated by the Namibian High Commission in Ghana at the invitation of the Africa Economic Leadership Council to participate in the second Discover Namibia Intra Africa Trade and Expo Conference in Swakopmund Municipality.

The 5th Conference brought to Accra, Commercial Capital of Africa, Multilateral and National Central Banks, Governors and State Actors to seek their views on the PAPSS and possible refusal/delay triggers.

This conference was partnered by the Bank of Africa and opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ably represented by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Also presented to the Governor was the official Conference Communique on the 7th Conference held at Senchi in the Eastern Region of Ghana last month.

