Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 to commence on August 4

Accra, July 21, GNA – The Ghana Music Awards (GMU) UK 2023 has been fixed for Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards night would witness the presence of entertainment industry players, including executives from organising bodies and musicians’ managers.

The event is to honour and celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian artistes throughout the year.

The Ghana Music Awards UK was introduced in Ghana in 2016, and has entered the seventh year, highlighting its growing significance and impact in the industry.

While the ceremony itself takes place in the United Kingdom (UK), it begins its journey in Ghana to offer a local flavor and engage with the homeland, simultaneously raising awareness among Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The GMU on Friday, April 12, 2023, opened submissions for artistes, producers, and other members of the music industry to submit their work for deliberation, and ended on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In 2021, the talented hip-hop musician Black Sherif emerged as the night’s biggest winner, securing a total of five awards, including the coveted Musician of the Year title.

Highlife singer and songwriter Akwaboah received three awards, while Eugy and Headie One claimed two awards each.

Additionally, TiC and Zoro King were recognized with special awards for their notable contributions.

The event promises to be a memorable celebration of Ghanaian musical talent, bringing together industry players, fans, and stakeholders in a joyous tribute to the country’s vibrant music scene.

The Ghana Music Awards UK is a people’s choice awards scheme that seeks to champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry both home and abroad, into an international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.

The award was established to create an open market for collaboration, sales, contemporary music trends, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and several benefits to be accessed by Ghanaian musicians in the United Kingdom.

The expectation of the organisers was to make the Ghana Music Awards UK brand the biggest music festival to be held yearly in the United Kingdom to award excellence and creativity and give an equal opportunity to Ghanaians in the diaspora to compete.

